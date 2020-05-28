Deadline to file for election is June 1

The deadline to file as a candidate for the Nov. 3 general election is noon on Monday, June 1, it has been reported.

Candidates for local races must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Local races on the ballot will include positions for Jackson County Commissioner 2nd District, Jackson County Commissioner 3rd District, Jackson County Clerk, Jackson County Treasurer, Jackson County Register of Deeds, Jackson County Attorney and Jackson County Sheriff.

Holton City Commission seats three and five will also be included on the ballot, as well as township trustee for each township, one township treasurer for each township and one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct will also be selected.

At the state and federal level, voters will be asked to cast their vote for President and seats on the U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative (Second District), State Senate (First District), State Representatives (61st and 62nd Districts) and State Board of Education (Sixth District).

June 1 is also the last day for voters to change their party affiliation prior to the Aug. 4 primary election.

For more information about filing as a candidate for the election, contact the Jackson County Clerk’s Office at 364-2891.