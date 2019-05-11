Deadline for Chamber Hall of Fame nominations extended

The deadline to make nominations for the Chamber’s Hall of Fame recognition has been extended to Wednesday, Nov. 13, it has been announced.

The special Hall of Fame recognition is reserved for longtime inspiring leadership in the community demonstrated through longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and/or longtime contribution to the Chamber and its activities and mission.

The nomination forms for the Chamber’s Hall of Fame recognition are available at the Chamber office or at the Chamber’s website. To ask to have a Hall of Fame nomination form sent to you by email, send a request to the chamber@exploreholton.com

For more information about the Hall of Fame, you can also contact the Chamber at 364-3963.

Over the past 14 years, about 70 people have been honored in the community with Chamber Hall of Fame recognition.

Chamber Hall of Fame inductees for 2020 will join Hall of Fame members honored in previous years, including:

• 2006: John Chiles, Homer Clark (deceased), Bud Geis (deceased) and Frank Gilliland.

• 2007: Jim Birkbeck, Scott Foster, Harold Ireland (deceased) and Vestina Nonken (deceased).

• 2008: Ron Anderson, Tom Davies (Volunteer of the Year, deceased), Ross (deceased) and Betty Moser, and Marlin White (deceased).

• 2009: Warren E. Bottenberg (deceased), Robert Brown, Carolyn Koger and the Jackson County Friends of Hospice (Volunteer of the Year).

• 2010: Neva Heiselman (deceased), Roger and Cindy Hower, Pat McClintock (deceased) and Dan Mehringer (Volunteer of the Year, deceased).

• 2011: Gary Bell, Dr. Joel Hutchins, Anna Wilhelm and Freda Galer (Volunteer of the Year).

• 2012: George Gantz (deceased), Francis Jensen (deceased), Judy Olson, Janet Zwonitzer and Joannie Dannenberg and Betty Flemming (Volunteers of the Year).

• 2013: J. Richard Lake, Wayne and Gladys Ogilvie (deceased), Cathleen Reed (deceased) and Gloria Stavropoulos.

• 2014: Dr. Carlos Chavez (deceased), Roy Hale and Rich and Lynne Mulroy.

• 2015: Bill and Debra Brown, Mike Ford, Jim Potter (deceased) and Brad Stauffer.

• 2016: Harold (deceased) and Jan Hodge, Joe and Dorothy Rogers (deceased), Paula Taylor and Dianna Wilson.

• 2017: Drs. Ernest and Roy Moser (deceased), Lenamaye Williams (deceased), Mike McManigal, Emily Jane Stoll and Margaret Utz.

• 2018: Harry and Dale Coffman (deceased), Ellen Durst, David (deceased) and Ellen Schirmer, Mary Schultz and Bruce and Jennifer Shaw.

• 2019: Dr. David and Ange Allen, Dan Harris, Jerry and Susan Mencl and Blair Wagner.