Deadline for Chamber Hall of Fame applications is Friday

Nominations for the 13th round of inductees into the Holton/Jack­son County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame are still being accepted this week, but time is running out to get those nomina­tions in, it was reported.

“We haven’t had any new nomi­nation forms returned,” said Lori Banks, Chamber executive director. “People have stopped in and picked them up, but they haven’t brought them back.”

Despite the lack of new nomina­tions, Banks also noted that Cham­ber officials still have 29 active nominations from previous years to choose from in deciding who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2018.

New nomination forms must be completed and returned to the Chamber office, located inside The Gossip building at 118 E. Fifth St. in Holton, by noon on Friday, Sept. 29. Nominations are open to all Jack­son County residents who are cur­rently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County.

More than 55 Jackson County individu­als and or­ganizations have been in­ducted into the Hall of Fame since its in­ception, it was reported. Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneu­rial spirit, community im­pact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are looking for again in this year’s nomina­tions.

