Deadline for Chamber Hall of Fame applications is Friday
Nominations for the 13th round of inductees into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame are still being accepted this week, but time is running out to get those nominations in, it was reported.
“We haven’t had any new nomination forms returned,” said Lori Banks, Chamber executive director. “People have stopped in and picked them up, but they haven’t brought them back.”
Despite the lack of new nominations, Banks also noted that Chamber officials still have 29 active nominations from previous years to choose from in deciding who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2018.
New nomination forms must be completed and returned to the Chamber office, located inside The Gossip building at 118 E. Fifth St. in Holton, by noon on Friday, Sept. 29. Nominations are open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County.
More than 55 Jackson County individuals and organizations have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception, it was reported. Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are looking for again in this year’s nominations.
