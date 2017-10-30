Home / News / Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Mon, 10/30/2017 - 16:30 holtonadmin

This next weekend, it’s time to “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed on Saturday night, Nov. 4. 

The time change will officially “fall back” at 2 a.m. on Sunday, creating darkness earlier in the evenings and more daylight during the early morning. 

Fire safety experts also recommend changing batteries in smoke and fire alarms this time of year. 

In addition to changing smoke alarm batteries, it is also a good idea for families to practice fire escape routes and designate an outside meeting placing in case of any emergency. 

