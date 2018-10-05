Davis running for Congress

Paul Davis, 46, a Lawrence Democrat, was in Holton recently campaigning for Congress.

Davis announced his entrance into the race for the 2nd District congressional seat last August.

Davis spent time at Holton Community Hospital and Medicalodges.

The 2nd District seat is currently held by Lynn Jenkins, a Republican who grew up in the Holton area. Jenkins announced in January 2017 that she would not seek a sixth two-year term to Congress.

Davis is a lifelong Kansan and son of two teachers. An attorney, Davis and his wife, Stephanie, have one daughter, Caroline. Stephanie is a psychologist specializing in trauma recovery for U.S. veterans.

