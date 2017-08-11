"Crumpled Classics" to be staged at Jackson Heights

A handful of classic stories including Romeo and Juliet, the Phantom of the Opera, Sherlock Holmes and Frankenstein’s monster will be turned into “fractured fairy tales” that high school students can relate to in the hands of Jackson Heights High School’s drama department this weekend.

“Crumpled Classics,” a comedy by Craig Sodaro, will be presented on the JHHS stage at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The “play within a play” marks the directorial debut of Tyler Kincaid, new vocal and instrumental music director at JHHS.

“I wanted something they would be able to attach to and relate to, and I definitely wanted a comedy for these guys,” Kincaid said. “It’s perfect for them.”

JHHS student Kate Lierz agreed, noting the comedy of “high schoolers putting on a play without any supervision” was a good fit, and the students took to the comical nature of the play rather quickly.

“I really like it,” said Lierz, who takes on five different roles in the play. “It’s got some really funny parts in it, and it mixes well with the group of kids we have.”

