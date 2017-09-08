Cruise Night is Friday on Holton's Town Square

“Cruise Night” will be enjoyed Friday night around the Holton Town Square.

The 13th annual event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature classic cars, food and root beer floats.

Car enthusiasts with antique or unique cars, trucks and motorcycles are invited to the Square for a nostalgic slow cruise.

There is no registration fee for “Cruise Night,” and participants are invited to just “show up” that evening.

The event is being held in conjunction with Holton National Bank’s community appreciation dinner on the Jackson County Courthouse lawn. The dinner will be held rain or shine from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The dinner, which has been held annually since 2003, will feature pulled pork sandwiches, beans, chips and bottled water. Bank employees say they expect to serve an estimated 650 free meals during the event.

Members of the Jackson County Historical Society will be serving root beer floats again this year as a fund-raiser. The floats will be served on the south side of the Courthouse.

Members of the community are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy all the food and socializing on Friday.