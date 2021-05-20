COVID-19 memorial planned

A memorial is being erected at Holton Community Hospital this summer to honor those who have died due to COVID-19.

Becky Bratcher of Holton and her family are organizing the memorial as a tribute to Becky’s husband, Rocky, and many others who have died as the result of the coronavirus.

Bratcher is gathering the names of anyone with ties to Jackson County who has died due to the coronavirus. Those names are being hand painted on memorial rocks that will surround a large tear-drop shaped monument placed at the hospital’s courtyard.

“I’ve lost loved ones before from cancer or a heart attack, but nothing compares to this,” Bratcher said of her husband’s death due to COVID-19.

Bratcher said that Rocky was taken by ambulance from their home in Holton to a Topeka hospital on Feb. 8.

“I was only able to see him for 15 minutes between Feb. 8 until the day he passed,” she said. “The last day I saw him he was in a drugged-induced coma.”

Bratcher said her motivation for the memorial stemmed from Rocky’s death.

“How many other people here feel like I do? I’ve talked to other people since his death who feel the same way, which is that nobody knows and understands unless you’ve been through it,” she said.

The Jackson County Health Department has reported that, since last year, a total of 15 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

Bratcher said she and her daughter-in-law, Kendra Bratcher, are painting the rocks for free in honor of any person who has died due to COVID-19 and not just Jackson County residents.

“We are painting whatever people want on them,” she said of the cobblestone rocks. “My husband’s first car was a ’67 Chevelle so that’s what I put on his.”

The rocks also include the names of those deceased, as well as the year or date they died. Some of the rocks are currently on display at Quality Monuments in Holton.

Those who want to have a rock painted and placed at the memorial in honor of a loved one can contact Bratcher at 785-305-0008.

Bratcher’s three sons are purchasing a large stone monument, which will include the words “In memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” she said. The painted rocks will be placed around the monument.

Her sons are Rocky Jr. and his wife, Kendra, of Holton, Randy and his wife, Angela, of Topeka and Ricky and his wife, Therese, of Allen.

The monument is expected to be placed at the hospital in mid- to late July, Bratcher said.

“Carrie Saia (HCH CEO) has been so supportive of all this. She is the one who took it to the hospital board who unanimously voted ‘yes’ on it,” Bratcher said. “They have been amazing out there.”

The memorial is also being created to raise awareness about the virus.

“I don’t think enough people take it seriously,” she said. “It’s so real, and it’s so brutal. It’s senseless. A lot of people aren’t getting vaccinated. I wish people would look more into it. A lot of people aren’t wearing masks. It might not be mandated anymore, but there are still people out there who, if they get it, they won’t make it through it.”