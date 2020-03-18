Courthouse to remain open

The Jackson County Courthouse will remain open to the public for now, it has been reported.

The Jackson County Commissioners - Ed Kathrens, Janet Zwonitzer and Bill Elmer - held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 and actions that may have to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease here. There are currently no reported cases of the virus in the county, it was reported.

The phone numbers of all the county offices are posted on signs at each door of the Courthouse with reminders that residents can conduct some county business over the phone or online. Those signs were in place by Tuesday. The signs also ask Courthouse visitors to not enter the building if they are feeling sick, have traveled to areas affected by COVID-19, been exposed to individuals with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus.

The commissioners will reevaluate the situation on Friday, it was reported.