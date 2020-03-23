Courthouse closes to the public

JACKSON COUNTY GOVERNMENT SERVICES AND BUSINESS PLAN CHANGES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.

Due to public health officials on National, State and Local levels recommendation limiting unnecessary person to person contact as a means to slow the spread of the current COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Jackson County Commissioners have now closed the courthouse to the public effective today. The Board of Commissioner’s highest priority is to ensure the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Jackson County.

Our citizens are encouraged to conduct necessary business by phone, mail or by electronic means. All exterior doors of the Jackson County Courthouse and all other county offices, with the exception of the Jackson County Sheriff Office, will be locked and citizens should call the appropriate County office for information as to complete their official business.

The Jackson County Courthouse and other County buildings will be staffed during regular working hours. The Clerk of the Court will now be open 9:00 a.m. to noon. Probation Officers will only be available by phone. (This is subject to change without advance notification.)

Citizens will now be able to access County Departments and services as follows:

COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE:

785-364-2891 Kathy Mick (Cell) 785-851-0804

- Voter registration can be completed at https://www.kdor.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx

The registration deadline is June 14, 2020

*Fish and game licenses are available online at http://kdwpt.state.ks.us/ If you would rather have a printed copy, please call the clerk’s office to request assistance.

*f you want to request an advance ballot for the 2020 election, you can print a form from this website, sign and email it to the County Clerk at jacoclerk@jacoks.com

https://www.kssos.org/forms/elections/AV1.pdf

*If you wish to file for office, please call for an appointment. The filing deadline is June 1, 2020 at noon.

*Mailing address is 400 New York Ave., Holton KS 66436

REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE:

785-364-3591 Tammy Moulden (Cell) 785-305-1922

*Record searches may be completed by utilizing the online services of RMIS/CIC through our provider. Contact offices for details for subscription services.

*Please call the office or email the office for all inquiries not listed: jaksrod@gmail.com

*Current office operations may be updated or amended without notice.

*Mail: Register of Deeds, 400 New York Ave., Holton KS 66436

COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE:

785-364-3103

*Email: JacksonCountyAttorneysOffice@yahoo.com

*Fax (785) 364-3273

APPRAISER/PLANNING & ZONING : 785-364-2358

*All Building Permits and other applications can be found online at https://www.jacksoncountyks.com/appraiserandzoning.html

*Please print and physically mail the original application to:

Jackson County Appraiser, 400 New York Ave., Room 202, Holton KS 66436

*If possible, please scan and email all applications for review to appraiser@jacoks.com prior to mailing them.

*If you are unable to print the application, please contact our office and we will mail you the application you need.

*If you require any other information regarding building permits, land division, neighborhood revitalization, or scheduled public hearings, please contact our office at the above phone number or email address.

*If you need to return your Personal Property Assessment Form, please place it in the envelope you were provided and place it in the mail.

*If you need to schedule an appeal hearing, please contact our office at appraiser@jacoks.com

*All appeals currently scheduled will be held by telephone. The Appraiser’s Office will be in contact with those who currently have an appeal scheduled.

*Individual property information can be found on the county’s website at jacksoncountyks.com using the Jackson County parcel search.

*If you have any other real estate or personal property questions, please contact the Appraiser’s Office at appraiser@jacoks.com

DISTRICT COURT:

785-364-2191

*If you need assistance between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. please call 785-364-2191.

*Outside of these hours please call 785-364-5207 and leave a message and we will return your call as soon as possible or email the court at jacocourt@gmail.com

*If you are needing a Protection from Abuse or Protection from Stalking outside of the 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.office hours, please go to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 210 US Highway 75, Holton, KS 66436.

COUNTY TREASURER:

785-364-3791

*Driver’s License renewals will not be processed at this time.

*No renewals (stickers) will be completed in person. Please renew online http://ikan.ks.gov or by mail (400 New York Ave., Room 206, Holton KS 66436). You can reprint your vehicle registration notice online on the KDOR website, http://mvs.dmv.kdor.ks.gov/PrintRenewals/default.aspx This includes the pin number needed for online renewals or the amounts for mailing registrations in. Please include a current contact number as well as insurance information (which will be returned with your renewal). Or you may have your insurance faxed to our office at 785-364-5029.

*For completion of title work on a new vehicle purchase, please call the office at 785-364-3791. We will coordinate with you to make accommodations to complete the title work. Please call regarding refunds on sold or disposed vehicles.

*Please follow the link on our website, www.jacksoncountyks.com to pay current real estate and personal property taxes.

*Please call the office at 785-364-3791 with questions or email lgerhardt@jacoks.com We appreciate your patience in keeping all our community members safe.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY:

785-364-2811

*EMAIL emo@jasoks.org

If you have an emergency, call 911

JUVENILE INTAKE:

785-364-5369

*The office is closed to visitors, please call to make an appointment if necessary.

CUSTODIAL:

785-364-5217 Chad Phillips (Cell) 364-6052

ELDERLY SERVICES:

785-364-3571

*Upon recommendation from the Jackson County Health Department our bus service and congregate dining room is closed until further notice. We are continuing our carry-out and delivery services, continuing under the guidelines and criteria of OAA and NEKAAA. People may call 785-364-3571 to make meal reservations or for more information.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE:

785-364-3459

*Materials may be dropped off as normal.

RECYCLING:

785-364-3459

*Materials are to be dropped at the door and we will process them. We ask that you do not enter the building which houses recycling materials.

NOXIOUS WEED SALES:

785-364-3459

*If you need to purchase noxious weed chemicals, please call 364-3459 with your order and arrangements will be made for you to pick up curbside.

LANDFILL:

785-966-2652

*Business as usual.

COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE OFFICE:

785-364-3519

*Office is closed to visitors. Please call the office with any road concerns.

County road work continues as an essential county service.

Thank you, JACKSON COUNTIANS, for your cooperation during this ongoing and unprecedented situation.

The Board of Commissioners will monitor this newly imposed emergency action plan weekly and will reevaluate on April 13, 2020.

During commission meetings, the north doors to the courthouse will be open for the public to attend. You may also call during the meeting to discuss business with the Commission. 785-364-2826.

Jackson County Government urges and encourages businesses and citizens to take active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health and safety of our community is our priority. Take simple steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by: Washing your hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; clean and disinfect frequently touched object and surfaces; stay home when sick. Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.