Court case filings up in county in 2017

Jackson County District Court personnel were a little busier during 2017 than in the year before, although the total number of case filings has dropped in recent years, it was reported.

For the calendar year 2017, a total of 2,237 cases were filed, an increase of 91 over the 2016 total of 2,146 cases and a decrease of 174 from the total of 2,411 cases filed during 2015, according to annual court figures provided by District Court Clerk Colleen Reamer.

Part of the overall increase was attributed to a significant rise in the number of traffic tickets processed by court staff over the year, mainly in the area of motorists being ticketed for driving while their licenses were cancelled, suspended or revoked (DWS).

