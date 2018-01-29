County's top spellers to compete Saturday at Royal Valley

The top spellers in Jackson County will compete on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Jackson County Spelling Bee at the Royal Valley Elementary School gymnasium in Hoyt.

A total of 12 spellers have qualified for the county-wide bee, which begins at 10 a.m.

Once the event starts, students will take turns spelling words provided to them. Those who correctly spell their words will advance to the next round of competition. Those providing incorrect spellings will be eliminated.

