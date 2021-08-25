County's population dips slightly

According to new data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson County’s population is down by 230 since the last census 10 years ago.

The bureau also reported that 80 of Kansas’ 105 counties, including some of Jackson County’s neighbors, saw a decline in population since the last census as well.

And while three of Jackson County’s nine communities — Holton, Mayetta and Whiting — noted modest increases in population in the decade between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the remaining communities saw their populations decline significantly over that decade.

Data from the Census Bureau’s decennial tally of the country’s populace, released Aug. 12, showed a shift from rural areas to more urban areas, most notably the Kansas City area, and the Kansas Legislature will study that shift next year when it redraws the state’s political boundaries.

Nationwide, the census revealed a population increase of 7.4 percent — from 308,745,538 in 2010 to 331,449,281 in 2020.

Kansas saw its population increasing by 3 percent between the 2010 census, when the state had a population of 2,853,118, and the 2020 census, which listed the state’s population at 2,937,880, a gain of 84,762 residents.

Jackson County saw its population count declining 1.7 percent, down from the 2010 count of 13,462 to the new count of 13,232, according to the Census Bureau. Populations in neighboring counties including Atchison and Brown also saw a decline.

But the county’s neighbor to the west, Pottawatomie County, had the highest growth rate between the two censuses, it was reported. In 2010, the county’s population was 21,604, while in 2020 it was 25,348 — an increase of 17.3 percent, or 3,744 residents, attributed to the location of the eastern part of Manhattan in a small piece of the western end of the county.

