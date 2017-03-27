County's population continues to decline: Census Bureau

For the second year in a row af­ter a perceived population boost in 2014, Jackson County saw its population declining, according to estimates released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The county’s estimated popula­tion on July 1, 2016 was 13,291, a drop of 37 from the July 1, 2015 estimate of 13,328, Census Bureau officials said, adding that the bu­reau plans to release population es­timates for cities sometime this spring.

The decline comes amid a pro­jected “natural increase” of 29 resi­dents within the county’s borders. That increase, or decrease, is de­termined by the number of live births — 164 between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016 — minus the number of recorded deaths — 135 during that same period — in the county.

The “natural increase” was offset by the migration of 61 people out of the county, all of whom were moving to or from other areas within the United States, census officials said. The estimates for 2016 did not include information about demographic information, such as race, sex and income of those moving into or out of Jackson County.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.