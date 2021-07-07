County's delinquent tax sale scheduled

A special delinquent tax sale will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, for 10 tracts of land in Jackson County, it has been reported.

The owners of the lots for sale have been delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three years and failed to pay the amount due in full by the time the special auction was set, county officials said.

The public auction will be held on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse that day and the tracts will be sold to the highest bidder with cash in hand.

Last year, a total of 29 tracts of land, representing $101,947.97 in unpaid taxes, were being considered for the tax sale but since then, unpaid taxes on all but 10 tracts have been paid by the properties’ owners, it was reported.

The remaining 10 tracts, representing $26,855.92 in delinquent taxes and expenses, will be sold during the tax sale.

During the sale, the county will initially bid the delinquent taxes and special assessment costs in all foreclosures up for public auction, it was reported. All other bids for the property must be higher than that amount set by the county.

State regulations forbid property owners from bidding on their own pieces of property at this tax sale. Also, family members of the owners are not allowed to bid on the property at this tax sale.

Every three to four years the county hosts a tax sale. The last county tax sale was held in July 2017, and that year, eight properties were sold for a total of $9,517.46.

In October 2014, a tax sale was held that included 12 properties in the county. In 2011, 10 properties were sold.

