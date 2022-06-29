County's assessed valuations up more than 5 percent

Assessed valuations on real estate and personal property in Jackson County increased by 5.4 percent this past year.

Each school district in the county, as well as all the cities in the county, also noted increases in their assessed valuations.

The increase in assessed valuation will help local government officials as they prepare their 2023 budgets.

As a whole, the assessed value of real estate and personal property in the county increased by about $7.4 million this past year, it has been reported.

Total values are determined by adding the values of all real estate, personal property, state assessed utilities and oil and gas properties.

The new assessed value of all real estate in the county is $121,655,327, which is a $6,357,675 increase from last year’s value of $115,297,652.

Personal property values jumped from $1,821,264 to $2,168,769 this past year while oil and gas properties increased from $33,415 to $37,915. The value of state assessed utilities increased from $18,436,600 to $19,107,168.

The county’s total assessed valuation has been set at $142,969,179, which is a $7,380,248 increase from last year’s value of $135,588,931.

The county’s assessed valuation was set at $131,177,272 in 2020, $125,229,513 in 2019, $119,272,640 in 2018, $113,748,048 in 2017, $108,275,877 in 2016 and $104,006,032 in 2015.

The assessed valuations of Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley all increased from the previous year, it was reported.

The valuation for USD 335 Jackson Heights increased from $26,225,658 to $27,127,289 (a $901,631 increase) among Jackson County values. The district also receives some values from Nemaha, Brown and Atchison counties, it was reported.

The valuation for USD 336 Holton increased from $56,094,753 to $59,550,072 (a $3,455,319 increase) in Jackson County. The district also receives some assessed values from Jefferson County.

The assessed valuation for USD 337 Royal Valley increased from $37,493,026 to $39,814,366 (a $2,321,340 increase) this past year.

The city of Holton received a $1,294,211 increase in its assessed valuation from $23,781,529 in 2021 to $25,075,740.

