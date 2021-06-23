County's assessed valuations up 3.36 percent

Assessed valuations on real estate and personal property in Jackson County increased by 3.36 percent this past year.

Each school district in the county also noted increases in their assessed valuations, as well as several cities in the county.

The increase in assessed valuation will help local government officials as they prepare their 2022 budgets.

As a whole, the assessed value of real estate and personal property in the county increased by about $4.4 million this past year, it has been reported.

Total values are determined by adding the values of all real estate, personal property, state assessed utilities and oil and gas properties.

The new assessed value of all real estate in the county is $115,297,652, which is a $2,533,802 increase from last year’s value of $112,763,850.

Personal property values jumped from $1,748,901 to $1,821,264 this past year while oil and gas properties decreased from $52,456 to $33,415. The value of state assessed utilities increased from $16,612,065 to $18,436,600.

The county’s total assessed valuation has been set at $135,588,931, which is a $4,411,659 increase from last year’s value of $131,177,272.

The county’s assessed valuation was set at $125,229,513 in 2019, $119,272,640 in 2018, $113,748,048 in 2017, $108,275,877 in 2016 and $104,006,032 in 2015.

The assessed valuations of Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley all increased from the previous year, it was reported.

