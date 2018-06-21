County's assessed valuation up

The assessed value of real estate and personal property in Jackson County increased by 4.6 percent ($5.5 million) this past year, it has been reported.

The values of all real estate, personal property, utilities and oil and gas properties were certified recently, and all school districts and almost all cities in the county experienced some increase, which will be helpful as governing bodies prepare next year’s budgets.

The new assessed value of all real estate in the county is $102,355,726, which is a $3,989,045 increase from last year’s value of $98,366,681.

