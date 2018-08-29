Home / News / County valuation up, mill levy down

County valuation up, mill levy down

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:57 holtonadmin
Tax increase is proposed
by Ali Holcomb

The Jackson County Commissioners are proposing a .898 mill decrease for the 2019 budget, which would set the mill rate at 75.939 mills.

The 2018 budget was funded by 76.837 mills, and in 2017, the mill rate was 77.622 mills.

Total maximum expenditures proposed total $14,420,640, which includes $6,398,799 for the general fund, $3,569,651 for the road and bridge department and $2,608,498 for the sheriff’s office. 

