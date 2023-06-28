County valuation up 6.6 percent

The assessed valuation of real estate and personal property in Jackson County jumped 6.6 percent this past year, according to recent figures provided by the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Overall, the county’s assessed valuation increased by $9.4 million, which is the largest one-year increase in more than 15 years.

Jackson County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh called the increase the “perfect storm” of several factors.

The cost of building materials and labor for new construction has increased this past year, as well as the price buyers are willing to pay for properties, Immenschuh said.

“Those are the primary reasons one will see an increase or decrease in values,” Immenschuh said. “The same would apply for a decrease in valuations. It all revolves around what buyers are willing and able to spend. It trickles down to the rest that have not sold for a while.”

Each school district in the county, as well as all the cities in the county, also noted increases in their assessed valuations.

The county’s assessed valuation includes values for real estate, personal property, state assessed utilities and oil and gas properties.

The new assessed value of all real estate in the county has been set at $129,912,322, which is an increase of $8,256,995, or 6.8 percent, from last year’s value of $121,655,327.

Personal property values jumped 72.5 percent this past year from $2,168,769 to $3,742,644.

The value of state assessed utilities decreased from $19,107,168 to $18,751,563 while oil and gas properties decreased from $37,915 to $14,621.

The county’s total assessed valuation has been set at $152,421,170, which is a $9,451,991 increase from last year’s value of $142,969,179.

The county’s assessed valuation was set at $135,588,931 in 2021, $131,177,272 in 2020, $125,229,513 in 2019, $119,272,640 in 2018, $113,748,048 in 2017, $108,275,877 in 2016 and $104,006,032 in 2015.

The assessed valuations for Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley all increased from the previous year, it was reported.

The valuation for USD 335 Jackson Heights increased from $27,127,289 to $28,341,167 (a $1,213,878 increase) among Jackson County values. The district also receives some values from Nemaha, Brown and Atchison counties, it was reported.

The valuation for USD 336 Holton increased from $59,550,072 to $64,920,224 (a $5,370,152 increase) in Jackson County. The district also receives some assessed values from Jefferson County.

The assessed valuation for USD 337 Royal Valley increased from $39,814,366 to $42,356,015 (a $2,541,649 increase) this past year.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.