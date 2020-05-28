County tax sale planned for August

Property owners who have been delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three years in Jackson County will find their property on the county tax sale in August, it has been reported.

Documents on the tax sale were filed recently in district court and presented to real estate property owners who have not paid their taxes in three consecutive years. Lienholders and other lenders were also notified.

A total of 29 tracts of land in Jackson County, representing about $101,947.97 in back taxes, were listed in a public notice in The Holton Recorder.

Property owners who are delinquent on their taxes have until Aug. 11 to “plead the petition” by filing an “answer” or defense for the debt.

Property owners must pay their back taxes before the start of the tax sale, which is expected to take place on the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse later in August, according to County Counselor Alex Belveal. If they don’t, the owners are subject to foreclosure on their property.

To be excluded from the tax sale now, property owners must now pay off all their delinquent taxes. The tax total also includes penalties and interest, publication costs and other fees.