County to seek remedy for lost tax revenue

The Jackson County Commissioners have signed a one-year contract with Hartwell Capital Consulting LLC of Lake Ridge, Va. to help the county recoup funds from the federal government when property in the county is successfully reclaimed by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, put into USA trust and taken off county property tax rolls.

The one-year contract is for $5,000 a month, or $60,000 annually, and will be paid using American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the county, it was reported.

The consulting firm will lobby the federal government on the county’s behalf in an attempt to compensate the county for the loss in property tax revenue when county property is put into trust and the county can no longer collect taxes on it.

The commissioners previously held a meeting, via Zoom, with Rob Hartwell and Ernie Gonzales of the consulting firm to discuss their services.

“They are going to lobby for the county to try to recover lost revenue from monies that the county does not receive from land in USA trust,” Commissioner Dan Brenner said.

There’s been more than 33,000 acres of Jackson County land placed into USA trust through the years, according to Commissioner Keith Kelly. Most of those acres lie within the bounds of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Reservation.

Those acres represent “an excess of $4 million in lost taxes” to the county and other taxing entities, such as fire districts, Commissioner Kelly said.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick said that the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation has petitioned to have parcels of land placed in trust through the years especially after the casino was established and the Nation had more funds to purchase land.

