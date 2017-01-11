County receives third grant for victims services coordinator

Jackson County has once again received a Victims Of Crime Act grant to fund a full-time victims services coordinator position, it has been reported.

The victims services coordinator provides direct services to alleged victims in the county.

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Lisa Hyten, the victim services coordinator here, reported that the county VOCA grant had been renewed.

The renewed grant started Oct. 1, and this is the third consecutive year the county has received the grant.

Last year, the county received $76,732 from the grant, and in 2015, it was awarded $85,636.

This year’s grant is for $76,720 and continues to require a 20 percent in-kind match from the county.

The county and sheriff’s office fulfill the match by providing Hyten office space at the sheriff’s office and space in the Courthouse for her to meet with victims during court proceedings.

In addition, $2,500 from the county’s alcohol tax fund are also used for the program.

With the grant, Hyten provides primary and secondary alleged victims of crime access to immediate support, referrals and follow up victims services in order to enhance safety and support for victims of crime, Hyten said.

In 2016, Hyten served 121 victims of crimes, which included 32 children and 89 adults.

The grant program provides assistance to alleged victims of assault, robbery, intoxicated drivers, fraud, elder abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, survivors of homicide and others.

