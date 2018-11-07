County purchases three dump trucks

Three new International dump trucks have been purchased for the county at a total cost of $437,781 from Summit Truck Group of Topeka, it has been reported.

Four bids for dump trucks were received and presented to the commissioners by Dan Barnett, road and bridge department director.

The bids included $143,376 each from Summit Truck Group, $142,940 each from Westfall Freightliner of Kansas City, Mo., $159,863 each from Murphy-Hoffman Company of Leawood and $164,998 each from Kansas City Peterbilt.

The total price from Summit includes $143,376 per truck and an additional $7,653 for extended warranties on engines and engine electronics, turbo and injectors aftertreatment for 60 months, 200,000 miles or 7,200 hours and a five-year transmission warranty.

