County moving forward with tax sale

Jackson County property owners, who are delinquent on their taxes, maybe subject to the county’s upcoming tax sale.

Documents on the tax sale were filed recently and presented to real estate property owners who have not paid their taxes in three consecutive years. Lienholders and other lenders were also notified.

A total of 24 tracts of land in Jackson County, representing approximately $74,603 in back taxes, are listed in a public notice printed on pages 11 and 12 of this edition of The Holton Recorder. This notice will also be published in two more Wednesday editions.

