County making recycling easier for local businesses

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 09:31 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Jackson County recycling employees are helping downtown Holton business owners cut down on waste by picking up recyclable materials from their offices on a weekly basis. 

“We want to bring recycling to the forefront of people’s minds and the fact that we’re here to help them reduce trash,” said Mixie Schafer, noxious weed and environmental services director. “Hopefully, people start to think about it a little more and go home and consider recycling too.”

During a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Schafer received approval from the commissioners to take a pick-up truck around to businesses on the Holton Square each Tuesday to collect recyclables.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

