County just outside top 10 in annual health ranking

Jackson County’s position among Kansas counties’ health outcomes improved this year, but work is still needed to improve when it comes to factors contrib­uting to those outcomes, according to an annual study released last week.

The annual health study, com­piled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health In­stitute, ranked Jackson County 11th among the state’s 105 counties this year in health outcomes, up from 17th last year. But in terms of health factors, the county slipped from 36th in last year’s study of Kansas counties to 40th place this year.

The county fared well in com­parison to neighboring counties, however, as Pottawatomie, Jeffer­son and Nemaha counties fared in the top 25 in terms of health out­comes; those same three counties outranked Jackson County in terms of health factors in this year’s study.

Over the past eight years, the study has been conducted with the aim of spotlighting factors that as­sess a community’s overall health. Johnson County led in terms of both health outcomes and factors this year, as it did last year, fol­lowed by Wabaunsee and Pot­tawatomie counties in health out­comes and McPherson and Nemaha counties in health factors.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.