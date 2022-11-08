County joins state in defeating "Value Them Both" amendment

Abortion will continue to be a constitutional right in Kansas following the primary election held on Aug. 2.

According to the unofficial results, 59 percent of Kansans who voted in the election voted against the “Value Them Both” amendment while 41 percent voted in favor.

If it would have passed, the amendment would have “affirmed that there is no Kansas constitutional right to an abortion” in the state and would have given state legislators the authority to pass stricter laws to regulate abortion.

In Jackson County, 2,338 people (52 percent) voted ‘no’ on the amendment and 2,150 people (48 percent) voted ‘yes.’

Between 50 to 52 percent of Jackson County voters turned out for the election, which is likely a new record for a primary, according to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

A total of 899 voters voted in advance either in person at the Jackson County Courthouse or through mail-in ballot, it was reported.

Locally, the election went “pretty smooth,” and the clerk’s office had enough ballots to cover the large turnout, it was reported.

On the Republican ballot, incumbent U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will move on to the Nov. 8 general election after defeating Joan Farr. Locally, Moran received 2,229 votes and Farr received 498 votes. Moran will face Democrat Mark Holland in the general election.

Locally, Holland received 266 votes, Mike Andra 38 votes, Paul Buskirk 334 votes, Robert Klingenberg 89 votes, Michael Soetaert 82 votes and Patrick Wiesner 101 votes.

In uncontested races, incumbent Rep. Tracey Mann received 2,252 votes here for the U.S. House of Representatives First District seat and Rep. Jake LaTurner received 130 votes here for the U.S. House of Representatives Second District seat.

On the Democrat ballot, James “Jimmy” Beard received 729 votes for U.S. House First District seat and Dem. Patrick Schmidt received 34 votes for the U.S. House Second District seat. Both ran unopposed.

With 2,099 votes here, Rep. Derek Schmidt will face Gov. Laura Kelly in the general election. Gov. Kelly received 893 votes in Jackson County.

Schmidt defeated challenger Arlyn Briggs, who received 573 votes here, and Gov. Kelly beat Richard S. Karnowski who had 116 votes locally.

With 1,384 votes here, incumbent Rep. Scott Schwab will advance to the general election in the secretary of state race. Schwab defeated Mike Brown, who received 1,156 votes here.

