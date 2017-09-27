County interested in Tyson plant

The Jackson County Commissioners are interested in “throwing the county’s hat in the ring” as Tyson Foods searches for a new location to build a $320 million plant in the state, according to Commission Chairman Rob Ladner.

“We’re interested,” Ladner said. “It would be a shot in the arm for our economy.”

Tyson had planned to build its poultry complex south of Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County. But after members of the public expressed opposition to the plans, the Leavenworth County Commissioners dropped their support, including $500 million in revenue bonds, for the project.

Tonganoxie residents were in opposition of the plant because of concerns about stench and waste from the complex, as well as air quality and impact on the community’s infrastructure, it was reported.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.