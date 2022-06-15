County FFA students excel at state convention; Albright named president

For the past year, recent Royal Valley High School graduate Karlie Albright has served as the president of her school’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter and as vice president of the state FFA organization’s Northeast district.

On Friday, June 3, Albright was elected to serve as president of the state FFA organization during the 94th Kansas FFA Convention, held Wednesday through Friday on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan. The honor makes Albright the first RVHS student in the school’s history to serve as a state FFA officer, it was noted.

Albright’s achievement was celebrated by RVHS FFA chapter advisor Kim Clark, who served as state FFA treasurer during the 2002-03 year as a representative of Holton High School.

“This was the best convention yet for Royal Valley,” Clark said.

As state FFA president, Albright, daughter of Scott and Barbara Albright, will serve on a team of six officers who will travel the state, sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership and service. Kansas FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.

In addition to her election as president of the state organization, Albright was recognized as the State Star in Agribusiness, one of the organization’s top honors, for her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) in diversified agricultural production.

Albright’s SAE included growing a vegetable garden, working on her family's cattle and crop farm, having her own small cattle herd and growing market beef and swine each summer. She managed all basic needs of the garden, such as planting seeds, watering and weeding, and sold produce at a local produce stand.

Albright got involved in the other parts of her SAE by growing up on a farm involved with crop and cattle production, and she also raises one market pig per summer for the Jackson County Fair, it was reported. She currently plans to major in agricultural education at KSU and become an FFA chapter leader in the future.

Another State Star honor went to recent Holton High School graduate Katina Bartel, who was recognized as the State Star in Ag Placement for her SAE in veterinary science, exemplified by her work as a kennel technician at Banner Creek Animal Hospital in Holton.

Bartel, daughter of Alex and Sheri Bartel, performed a variety of tasks at the clinic, providing services to hospitalized and boarded animals, assisting veterinarians with surgeries and other medical procedures and administering medications and vaccines. She plans to attend KSU and major in agricultural education.

Albright and Bartel were also among Jackson County FFA members who were awarded their State FFA Degree, the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association bestows upon its members. Others from the county earning their State FFA Degrees included Amariah Allen of Holton, Dakota Abel of Jackson Heights and Cooper Daugherty, Lily Lefferd and Kendon Wege of Royal Valley.

Holton’s FFA chapter, led by advisor Jason Larison, finished second in the Kansas FFA Triple Crown competition, an award given to the chapter that performs the best in the National Chapter Award program, which recognizes chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization in three categories — building communities, growing leaders and strengthening agriculture.

Under Larison’s leadership, the HHS FFA chapter previously earned Triple Crown awards in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2007. This year’s top honor went to Ellsworth High School’s FFA chapter for the second year in a row, it was reported.

Holton’s FFA chapter also placed first in the state in the Novice Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event (LDE), in which FFA members must demonstrate proficiency in using proper procedure to efficiently run a chapter meeting.

Team members included Logan Altenburg, Noah Bartel, Madeline Bontrager, Victoria Breen, Jacob Huyett, Lora Larison and Abigail Schlodder. The team now has the opportunity to represent Kansas at the National FFA Convention, to be held this fall in Indianapolis, Ind.

Also during the state convention, Madeline Murnahan of the Jackson Heights FFA chapter, daughter of Mark and Peggy Murnahan, was announced the winner of the Kansas FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE, making her eligible to compete in the National Extemporaneous Speaking LDE at this year’s National FFA Convention.

This LDE challenges members to present on a current agricultural issue after only 30 minutes of preparation. Murnahan’s speech focused on ways American farmers can stay competitive in a global market, it was reported. Her chapter advisor at JHHS is Paul Lierz.

