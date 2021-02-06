County fair schedule announced

Open-class exhibitors who didn’t get a chance to show their crafts or livestock at last year’s Jackson County Fair will have that chance this year, according to Jackson County Fair Association secretary Deb Dillner.

“We are moving forward with plans for our traditional fair,” Dillner said of the 96th-annual Jackson County Fair, scheduled for the third full week of July at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex.

Two other aspects of the fair that, like the open-class exhibits, were sidelined as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic last year were the fair parade and the carnival. Those will be returning for this year’s fair as well, Dillner said.

The main focus of this year’s fair is Jackson County’s 4-H program, and the county’s 4-H youth are preparing their livestock, food projects and other crafts to show in this year’s fair, with pre-entries due at the Meadowlark Extension District Holton office by Thursday, July 1.

Apart from the Jackson County Fair Rodeo on Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, the fair’s dog show, set for Sunday, July 11, and the horse show, set for Saturday, July 17, the bulk of fair activities will take place between Monday, July 19 and Thursday, July 22, following the fair’s “traditional schedule,” Dillner said.

Carnival rides and games will be provided by Great Plains Amusement of Rush Springs, Okla., which is bringing its amusements to the fair for the second time, it was reported. The carnival will be open each evening starting Tuesday, July 20, and running through Saturday, July 24.

This year’s fair schedule, subject to change, is listed below, and all activities will take place at the Heritage Complex unless otherwise indicated.

Thursday, July 1: 4-H and FFA pre-entries due in office.

Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10: Jackson County Fair Rodeo at 8 p.m. each evening.

Sunday, July 11: dog show, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 13: pre-fair judging, 9 a.m. at Holton Elementary School.

Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15: pre-registering open class quilts at JM Sewing Center on Holton’s Town Square.

Friday, July 16: open class quilt judging at JM Sewing Center.

Saturday, July 17: horse show, 8 a.m.; fair set-up with all clubs represented, 9 a.m.; clothing buymanship display set-up, noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 18: woodworking check-in, noon to 3 p.m.; clothing buymanship display set-up, noon to 5 p.m.; 4-H arts and crafts check-in, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; livestock unloading, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; hay bale and display judging, 6 p.m.; open class exhibit check-in, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; beef weigh-in and scanning, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; market goat weigh-in, followed by sheep, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 19: swine meeting in barn, 7:50 a.m.; swine weigh-in, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; 4-H exhibits check-in for non-pre-fair exhibits and open class exhibit check-in, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 4-H foods judging, 8:30 a.m.; 4-H food sale, 9:30 a.m.; rabbits and poultry in place, 10 a.m.; open class exhibit judging, noon; 4-H building exhibit judging, 1 p.m.; check-in for all 4-H pre-fair judged exhibits, 1:30 p.m.; 4-H poultry judging, 2 p.m.; Ambassador Spin the Wheel in the exhibit building, 3 p.m.; Holton Recorder photos of foods champions, 3:30 p.m.; 4-H meat goat and sheep show, 5 p.m.; building awards presentation, 5 p.m.; Kiddie Tractor Pull registration, 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; 4-H food auction, 6 p.m.; Farm Bureau Kiddie Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20: 4-H swine show, 8:30 a.m.; Ambassador Spin the Wheel in the barn, 11 a.m.; bucket calf conference judging, 1 p.m.; Holton Recorder photos of champion exhibits, 3 p.m.; Ambassador Spin the Wheel in the building, 3 p.m.; 4-H bucket calf show, 4 p.m.; 4-H beef show, 5 p.m.; livestock intent to sell deadline, 30 minutes after conclusion of beef show.

Wednesday, July 21: rabbit judging, 8 a.m.; dairy goats and dairy cattle judging, 9 a.m.; Animals on Parade, 10:30 a.m.; Ambassador Spin the Wheel in the barn, 11 a.m.; pet show for 4-H and open class, 11:15 a.m.; Barnyard Olympics with ambassadors, 2 p.m.; Livestock Row of Champions in their stalls, 5 p.m.; parade, 6 p.m. on Town Square; adult round robin showmanship, 8 p.m.; 4-H style revue, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22: Ambassador Spin the Wheel in the barn, 8:30 a.m.; livestock judging contest, 9 a.m.; round robin showmanship, 12:30 p.m.; set-up for livestock sale, 2 p.m.; livestock check-out, 2:30 p.m.; livestock sale, 6 p.m.; 4-H and open class exhibit check-out, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 23: fairgrounds clean-up for all 4-H clubs and pick-up of exhibits not picked up Thursday, 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Jackson County 4-H Program Manager Cara Robinson at (785) 364-4125.