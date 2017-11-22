County, EMS discuss call report, firefighter liability

Jackson County EMS has had a busy year, according to a call summary report presented to the Jackson County Commissioners during their meeting Monday.

Jay Watkins and Brent Teter of Jackson County EMS outlined the company’s call summary report for the first three quarters of 2017, and the men and commissioners also discussed liability issues relating to volunteer firefighters assisting EMS workers during medical emergencies.

According to the call summary report, from January through September, Jackson County EMS responded to 606 emergent calls (56.7 percent of all calls) and 433 non-emergent calls (40.5 percent).

The remaining calls were either emergent or non-emergent calls that were either downgraded or upgraded as the situation progressed, it was reported.

Of the 1,068 calls responded to, a total of 622 (58.2 percent) included patient transports by EMS. In other incidents, the call for EMS was cancelled or the patient refused or did not require transport.

Watkins and Teter said that some of the calls also included stand-by services or lift assists.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.