County Commission receives bids for 2023 ambulance service

The Jackson County Commissioners have received two bids for ambulance services in Jackson County starting in 2023, it has been reported.

The commissioners solicited bids from Techs, Inc., which operates Jackson County EMS (and currently serves the county), and Global Medical Response, Inc. of Colorado, which operates American Medical Response (AMR).

The commissioners – Ed Kathrens, Dan Brenner and Keith Kelly – have taken no action on the two bids, which are being reviewed by County Counselor Lee Hendricks.

The county’s current three-year contract with Jackson County EMS expires at the end of this year. The contract includes an annual payment of $352,000 through the end of 2022.

For a one-year contract from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, Jackson County EMS bid $497,712.96 to provide one ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and a second ambulance that would be staffed 64 hours per week. This is the same level of service as the current contact.

AMR representatives bid $350,000 a year to provide one ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and an additional ambulance staffed 60 hours a week. This is about $147,000 less than the bid from Jackson County EMS.

AMR also submitted several other bid options. For $420,000 a year, AMR bid one 24/7 ambulance with a second ambulance staffed 84 hours a week.

AMR also included another $525,000 bid for two fully staffed ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

