County commission meets with JCCTCC members

Despite COVID-19 restrictions in place during the school year, members of the Jackson County Communities That Care Coalition continued their efforts to reduce tobacco and drug use at their schools, as well as raise awareness about seatbelt use and bullying.

During the Jackson County Commission meeting on Monday afternoon, members of the JCCTCC, which includes students and sponsors from Holton, Royal Valley and Jackson Heights, presented an annual report on the group’s activities.

For the past several years, the county has allocated $15,000 in county alcohol tax funds to the JCCTCC for each school year.

RV Superintendent Aaric Davis, who serves as the treasurer for JCCTCC, said that due to COVID-19, the program did not expend all of its county funding this year and the group requested $5,000 in county funds for the 2021-22 school year.

“We appreciate the support of the county commission to continue to do this great work,” Davis said. “This is the one time when our three school districts get together and work on the same cause, which doesn’t happen very often.”

Three student members from each school district presented a report of JCCTCC activities from the current school year.

Those students included Taylor Moore, Lilly Kimberlain and Hannah Newell from Holton, Sadie Raborn, Kanyon Olberding and Kylee Dieckmann of Jackson Heights and Levi Parrett, Morgan Davis and Breauna Jewell of Royal Valley.

Several student organizations fall under the umbrella of JCCTCC, including JCYC (Jackson County Youth Coalition), SAFE (Seatbelts Are For Everyone) and Resist (a youth-led organization fighting against the tobacco industry).

The student groups from each district held Tobacco 101 training sessions with younger school children to caution them against tobacco. They also held Red Ribbon Week activities to promote safe choices.

