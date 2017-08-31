County Commission hears report on real estate appraisals

The 2016 state study of Jackson County’s residential real estate appraisals determined that the local appraisals “met the statistical performance standards established” for that class, it has been reported.

Jackson County commissioners learned the good news at a recent county commission meeting.

Jason Claycamp, county appraiser, said county appraisal offices are required by state law to stay between 90 percent and 110 percent of the actual residential sale prices.

“Our appraisals from year to year are usually on the low side a little,” Claycamp said, “in the 96 percent to 97 percent range. For 2016, we were at 93.4 percent.”

Claycamp said that the goal of his office’s appraisals is to come up with fair market value of property that is used for taxation purposes.

Claycamp said there were a total of 93 residential property sales in 2016 that were used in the Real Estate Appraisal/Sales Ratio Study performed by the State Department of Property Valuation.

