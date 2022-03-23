County commission gets update on Banner reservoir shelter house

An update on the progress of the new community building to be constructed on the north side of Banner Creek Reservoir was shared during Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting.

Commissioners asked members of the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir (FOBCR) board to meet with them to discuss the project. Those who attended were Deb Dillner, Lana Dillner, Barb Dillner and Beth Nelson.

Last fall, the organization – under the authority of the county – was awarded a $160,000 grant from the Kansas Land & Water Conservation Fund to help build a community building at the reservoir.

During Monday’s commission meeting, Commissioner Ed Kathrens said the commissioners were concerned with the “lack of progress” that had been made to construct the building.

“We need to get it off the ground,” Kathrens said.

Deb Dillner said the final plans for the 42-foot by 60-foot climate-controlled multipurpose building were being reviewed by a structural engineer. The FOBCR board is set to meet on Tuesday, March 22, to approve the final specifications so the project can be let to bidders this month.

“We’re trying to take off full speed, but the rest of the economy is still catching up,” Nelson said. “The person working on our specs is behind so we have to fall in line, which is why we’ve just received our plans.”

Nelson said that the FOBCR building project was at a standstill for 548 days from the time the grant was submitted on April 1, 2020, to when the grant was awarded on Oct. 1, 2021, due to COVID-19.

The new building is expected to seat between 125 to 150 people and include a serving kitchen. Due to repetitive delays created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement of the grant recipients was pushed back by more than a year.

