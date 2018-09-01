Home / News / County commission discusses Courthouse drop ceilings

County commission discusses Courthouse drop ceilings

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 09:43 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

As the calendar switches over to 2018, the Jackson County Commissioners are looking up – as they consider replacing light fixtures and ceiling tiles on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The commissioners met on Dec. 29 due to the Christmas holiday and toured the offices on the second floor of the courthouse – county clerk, treasurer, appraiser and register of deeds – with Chad Phillips, head Courthouse custodian.

Each of the four offices on the second floor have drop ceilings that were installed sometime between the late 1970s and the early 1980s, it was reported. The current tiles are made of fiberglass and are peeling in several areas.

