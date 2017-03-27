Home / News / County Commission approves summer chip-seal projects

County Commission approves summer chip-seal projects

Mon, 03/27/2017 - 16:17 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

Summer chip-and-seal projects on 15 miles of county roads have been approved by the Jackson County Commission.

Eric Fritz and Earl Bahret, road and bridge department co-supervisors, recently outlined the proposed projects, which include overlaying existing chip-and-seal roads. Like last year, no new roads are expected to be chipped this year.

Commissioners and the co-directors had discussed the possibility of chipping 214th Road this summer but agreed to wait on the project. 

When a county road is built up and chipped for the first time, three layers of rock and oil are put down. The following year, one layer is put down and then a fifth layer is put down the third year. The roads are then addressed on an as-needed basis.

