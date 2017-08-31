County collects $20K in delinquent property taxes

A total of $20,115 was collected on a total of 27 different real estate properties in Jackson County during the three-week time period that the county’s 2016 delinquent tax list was published in The Holton Recorder newspaper, it was reported.

The amount of taxes due on the delinquent tax list properties totaled approximately $265,000, it was reported.

Last year, a total of $19,586.55 was collected during the three weeks that the 2015 delinquent tax list was published in The Recorder.

The amount of taxes due on the delinquent tax list properties for 2015 totaled approximately $281,159, it was reported.

Owners of property in the county with delinquent taxes due can still pay them, with the corresponding interest, penalty fees and publication fee, according to Linda Gerhardt, county treasurer.

Gerhardt also said that, in October, the planning for the next delinquent property tax sale will begin.

By state law, the county can seize and sell real estate property whose owners have not paid property taxes for three consecutive years.

If you have questions about your property taxes due, contact the county treasurer’s office in the courthouse at 364-3791.