County chip-and-seal road projects discussed

Summer chip-and-seal road projects were discussed at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting.

Last year, the county hired a private contractor, Harbour Construction, Inc. of Kansas City, Kan., to complete 10 miles of chip-and-seal overlay in the county at a cost of $232,320.

By hiring a private contractor for the work, road and bridge personnel did not have to be pulled from other road projects to complete the chip-and-seal work, it was reported.

At a recent commission meeting, Scott Kieffaber, public works director, and Eric Fritz, road and bridge superintendent, presented possible chip-and-seal projects for this coming summer.

This list included patching one mile of ruts on 254th Road, four miles of 110th Road west of U.S. Highway to N Road, three miles of W Road from 172nd to 198th Roads, one mile of Q4 Road from 278th Road to 286th Road and three miles of 198th Road east of U.S. 75 to T2 Road.

Kieffaber and Fritz are waiting on a bid from Harbour Construction for the proposed projects.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “March 2, 2022” under “E-Editions.”