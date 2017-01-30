County attorney seeks help in prosecuting Ewing case
Citing a lack of time and resources to devote to what she called “the biggest sexual assault case in the history of the State of Kansas,” Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller has requested the services of a former Shawnee County deputy district attorney to handle the prosecution of Jacob Ewing.
Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick said Miller recently asked the Jackson County Commission for the allocation of $20,000 in county funds for the services of Spring Hill-based attorney Jacqie Spradling in the prosecution of Holton resident Ewing, who is facing six sex-related criminal cases in Jackson County District Court.
Spradling is a former chief deputy district attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, where she had worked from 2008 until resigning last October. She also worked at the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, from 1992 to 2007.
