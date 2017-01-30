Home / News / County attorney seeks help in prosecuting Ewing case

County attorney seeks help in prosecuting Ewing case

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 14:23 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

Citing a lack of time and re­sources to devote to what she called “the biggest sexual assault case in the history of the State of Kansas,” Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller has requested the services of a former Shawnee County deputy district attorney to handle the prosecution of Jacob Ewing.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick said Miller recently asked the Jackson County Commission for the allocation of $20,000 in county funds for the services of Spring Hill-based attorney Jacqie Spra­dling in the prosecution of Holton resident Ewing, who is facing six sex-related criminal cases in Jack­son County District Court.

Spradling is a former chief dep­uty district attorney with the Shawnee County District Attor­ney’s Office, where she had worked from 2008 until resigning last October. She also worked at the Johnson County District Attor­ney’s Office for 15 years, from 1992 to 2007.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media