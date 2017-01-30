County attorney seeks help in prosecuting Ewing case

Citing a lack of time and re­sources to devote to what she called “the biggest sexual assault case in the history of the State of Kansas,” Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller has requested the services of a former Shawnee County deputy district attorney to handle the prosecution of Jacob Ewing.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick said Miller recently asked the Jackson County Commission for the allocation of $20,000 in county funds for the services of Spring Hill-based attorney Jacqie Spra­dling in the prosecution of Holton resident Ewing, who is facing six sex-related criminal cases in Jack­son County District Court.

Spradling is a former chief dep­uty district attorney with the Shawnee County District Attor­ney’s Office, where she had worked from 2008 until resigning last October. She also worked at the Johnson County District Attor­ney’s Office for 15 years, from 1992 to 2007.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.