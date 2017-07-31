County approves purchase of new voting machines

Some aging election equipment is being replaced after the Jackson County Commissioners approved the purchase of several new voting machines during a recent commission meeting.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick submitted a purchase order for a variety of new election equipment, which totaled $85,782.

“Our machines are 13 to 14 years old, and their life expectancy is really only 10 years,” Mick said. “I have funds saved up in the election capital outlay fund to pay for all these purchases.”

Last year, two machines had issues with their circuit boards. The boards were replaced at the time in order for them to used in the presidential general election.

In addition to the machines, Mick is purchasing six “poll pads,” which are iPads used to check in voters and each voting location.

The county used “poll pads” at the Hoyt, Mayetta and Holton voting locations during the last election to help speed up the election check-in process.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.