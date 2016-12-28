County approves budget amendments

Amendments to the 2016 county budget were approved by the Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday.

Any additional unforeseen revenues, which are not collected tax dollars, require the Jackson County Commissioners to amend the budget each year for several county departments, it was reported.

On Tuesday, the commissioners held a budget hearing to discuss the amendments and then approved them unanimously.

By amending the 2016 proposed budget authority for the departments, the administrators will be able to use or transfer those funds.

The amendments include:

* General fund increase from $5,697,744 to $5,847,443.

* Sheriff’s office increase from $2,359,610 to $2,992,911.

* Road and bridge increase from $3,095,487 to $3,182,152.

* Noxious weed increase from $244,500 to $304,814.

The additional funds for the road and bridge department include reimbursements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as well as the sale of equipment, according to Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick.

At the sheriff’s office, an additional $633,301 was generated through housing prisoners, it was reported.

“Just because we amend the budget, it doesn’t mean the departments have to spend the money right now,” Mick told the commissioners.