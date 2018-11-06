County announces chip-and-seal schedule for 2018

Summer chip-and-seal projects for county roads have been set and include covering three new stretches of roads. The plan also includes building up several other roads in preparation for chip-and-seal next year.

At a recent Jackson County commission meeting, the commissioners approved a bid of $1.69 a gallon for chip-and-seal oil from Vance Brothers of Kansas City. The county is expected to purchase a total of 170,000 gallons this summer at an estimated cost of $287,300.

The other bid submitted was $1.78 a gallon from Ergon of Kansas City.

The commissioners reported that new roads being chipped this summer include 214th Road from Q to R6 Roads, E Road from 134th to 142nd Roads and 254th Road from Circleville to J Road.

