Home / News / County announces chip-and-seal schedule for 2018

County announces chip-and-seal schedule for 2018

Mon, 06/11/2018 - 13:34 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Summer chip-and-seal projects for county roads have been set and include covering three new stretches of roads. The plan also includes building up several other roads in preparation for chip-and-seal next year.

At a recent Jackson County commission meeting, the commissioners approved a bid of $1.69 a gallon for chip-and-seal oil from Vance Brothers of Kansas City. The county is expected to purchase a total of 170,000 gallons this summer at an estimated cost of $287,300.

The other bid submitted was $1.78 a gallon from Ergon of Kansas City.

The commissioners reported that new roads being chipped this summer include 214th Road from Q to R6 Roads, E Road from 134th to 142nd Roads and 254th Road from Circleville to J Road.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media