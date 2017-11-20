County agrees to dispose of Doniphan's household hazardous waste

Jackson County has entered into an agreement with Doniphan County to dispose of Doniphan County’s household hazardous waste, it has been reported.

All three local county commissioners – Rob Ladner, Bill Elmer and Janet Zwonitzer – unanimously agreed to the contract, which charges Doniphan County based on the amount of waste that needs to be disposed of at Jackson County’s facility.

The county’s household hazardous waste center opened in the fall of 2008 and served as the site for the Northeast Kansas Regional Household Hazardous Waste program.

At that time, the county was in an interlocal agreement with Atchison, Brown and Doniphan Counties in order to form the regional center, with Jackson County serving as the host.

At the end of 2014, representatives from the participating counties voted to dissolve the program.

Although the program was dissolved, Jackson County continued to collect household hazardous waste material locally.

This past summer, Doniphan County commissioners showed an interest in re-entering an interlocal agreement with Jackson County to take and dispose of their county’s household hazardous waste.

