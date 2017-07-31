County 911 tower hobbled by lightning strike

A radio tower that services the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center in Holton received “a massive lightning strike” last Wednesday, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, and had to be repaired.

The strike occurred shortly before 8 that evening and caused a disruption in 911 services and radio communications, Morse said.

For several hours, 911 calls originating in Jackson County were temporarily routed to Pottawatomie County. Callers were also directed to contact the Holton Police Department or the Potawatomi Tribal Police Department.

Later that evening, Morse said, partial 911 services were re-established.

“However, crews continued working past midnight to try to re-stablish radio communications,” Morse said.

Damage to the center is estimated in the “tens of thousands,” it was reported.