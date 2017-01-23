Counterfeit $100 bills show up in Holton area

At least two counterfeit $100 bills have been passed at Holton businesses, and Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle is asking busi­ness owners and consumers to watch out for the funny money, even though the fake bills are of “fairly good quality.”

“To the general public, they probably look fine,” Gakle said af­ter counterfeit $100 bills showed up at two banks in Holton on Fri­day morning. “Actually, these are of pretty good quality. You have to look at them really hard. They seem to have all the characteristics that they're supposed to have.”

Counterfeit money has been in the local news this past week after fake bills were spotted in the Man­hattan area and an arrest made by law enforcement officers in that area on Monday, Jan. 16. Gakle said it is unknown whether the two bills that showed up in Holton are from the same source as the bills passed in Manhattan.

