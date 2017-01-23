Cooper Sheldon wins Jackson County Spelling Bee

After eight rounds of competition, Holton seventh-grader Cooper Sheldon won the Jackson County Spelling Bee on Saturday after correctly spelling the word “fatigue.”

Sheldon went head-to-head with David Daubon, Royal Valley seventh-grader, for three rounds as the two were challenged with words like “diorama,” “falsetto” and “maraca.”

Both Sheldon and Daubon, the runner-up, will compete at the regional spelling bee at Shawnee Heights in Topeka on March 4.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.