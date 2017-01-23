Home / News / Cooper Sheldon wins Jackson County Spelling Bee
Holton seventh-grader Cooper Sheldon (left) was named winner of Saturday’s Jackson County Spelling Bee, while David Daubon (right), Royal Valley seventh-grader, was named runner-up. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Cooper Sheldon wins Jackson County Spelling Bee

Mon, 01/23/2017
By Ali Holcomb

After eight rounds of competition, Holton seventh-grader Cooper Sheldon won the Jackson County Spelling Bee on Saturday after correctly spelling the word “fatigue.”

Sheldon went head-to-head with David Daubon, Royal Valley seventh-grader, for three rounds as the two were challenged with words like “diorama,” “falsetto” and “maraca.”

Both Sheldon and Daubon, the runner-up, will compete at the regional spelling bee at Shawnee Heights in Topeka on March 4.

