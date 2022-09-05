Contractor bids now sought for Banner reservoir building

General contractor bids are now being sought for the construction of the community center building at Banner Creek Reservoir.

Kurt Zibell, Banner Creek Reservoir director, recently presented the final plans for the community building on the north side of the reservoir at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting.

Zibell and the commissioners discussed the bidding process for the building and agreed that contractors will have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, to submit their sealed bid to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The bids will be opened the following Monday during the Jackson County Commission meeting.

Last fall, members of Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir, under the authority of the county, was awarded a $160,000 grant from the Kansas Land & Water Conservation Fund to help build a 42-foot by 60-foot community building at the reservoir.

The new building will include a 2,000-square foot event room, a large kitchen, men’s and women’s bathrooms, a storage room, a covered deck and porch and a ADA parking lot.

FOBCR has raised an additional $160,000 in funds and in-kind donations to complete the project, including $25,000 in county alcohol tax funds toward the construction of the basement of the building, which will be used as a storm shelter for all reservoir visitors.

Contractors who want to bid on the project can contact Zibell for building plans at (785) 851-1073 or at kuzibell@gmail.com

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the April 27, 2022 edition under “E-Editions.”