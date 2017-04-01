Contract with new carnival firm pushes fair back a week

This year’s Jackson County 4-H Fair is being pushed back one week due to a new contract between the Jackson County Fair Association and Fun Time Shows for carnival attractions, it has been announced.

The 2017 fair, which will be the 93rd in Jackson County, is scheduled to be held Monday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 4, and will follow the traditional schedule, according to Deb Dillner, Jackson County Fair Board member.

“Our 11-year contract with Toby’s Amusement concluded with the 2016 fair,” Dillner said. “Based on an abundance of comments regarding Toby’s carnival at the 2015 and 2016 fairs, the fair board searched for another carnival contractor.”

Toby’s Amusement of Arma has provided rides and games at the Jackson County Fair since 1969, it was reported.

Dillner said that a lot of time, energy and research went into the search for a new carnival company, and a one-year contract was signed with Fun Time Shows of Doniphan, Mo.

“Fun Time Shows was visited by board members, and they and their children enjoyed the carnival,” Dillner said. “It is professionally operated and managed. The only catch was that they were not available during our traditional week, the last week of July.”

Dillner said that the board did not want to change the dates of the fair, but since they did not find any other qualified carnival contractors that were available, they signed an agreement with Fun Time Shows.

“We are looking forward to the new attractions and rides and truly hope everyone comes out and enjoys the carnival and all the other events at the fair,” she said.

Fun Time Shows is planning to bring a minimum of 12 to 15 rides, plus games and carnival concessions, it was reported.